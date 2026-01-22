Entertainment

Nos Miraj Claims He Started “Pop the Balloon” Game Show Before It Became Popular in the US

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Popular entertainer Nos Miraj has revealed on the TeeWithTay podcast that he was the originator of the viral game show “Pop the Balloon,” which recently gained massive attention in the United States. According to Miraj, the concept was his idea long before it became widely known overseas.

“I started the ‘Pop the Balloon’ game show before the lady in the US copied it and made it popular,” Miraj stated during the interview. He explained that the reason he couldn’t officially claim ownership of the concept was that he never trademarked the name “Pop the Balloon.”

READ ALSO:  Open Letter To Churchill & Tonto Dikeh ~ By Onyeka Eluagu

The revelation has sparked discussions online about originality, intellectual property, and the importance of protecting creative ideas. Many fans expressed support for Miraj, saying it’s frustrating to see someone else gain international recognition for a concept he pioneered.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Miraj’s experience also serves as a cautionary tale for content creators and entrepreneurs. Without proper legal protection, even the most original ideas can be copied and popularized by others, sometimes before the original creator gains the recognition they deserve.

Post Views: 136
Share this:
Previous article
JUST IN: Trump officially signs founding charter of ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos
Next article
Why You Shouldn’t Buy Antibiotics Without a Prescription
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks