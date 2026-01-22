Nos Miraj Claims He Started “Pop the Balloon” Game Show Before It Became Popular in the US

Share this:

Popular entertainer Nos Miraj has revealed on the TeeWithTay podcast that he was the originator of the viral game show “Pop the Balloon,” which recently gained massive attention in the United States. According to Miraj, the concept was his idea long before it became widely known overseas.

“I started the ‘Pop the Balloon’ game show before the lady in the US copied it and made it popular,” Miraj stated during the interview. He explained that the reason he couldn’t officially claim ownership of the concept was that he never trademarked the name “Pop the Balloon.”

The revelation has sparked discussions online about originality, intellectual property, and the importance of protecting creative ideas. Many fans expressed support for Miraj, saying it’s frustrating to see someone else gain international recognition for a concept he pioneered.

Miraj’s experience also serves as a cautionary tale for content creators and entrepreneurs. Without proper legal protection, even the most original ideas can be copied and popularized by others, sometimes before the original creator gains the recognition they deserve.

