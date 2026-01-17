JUST IN: Woman, 6 Children Brutally Killed in Kano

Share this:

A horrific incident unfolded on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in the Chiranchi Dorayi area of Kano metropolis, where a woman and her six children were brutally murdered in their home.

Residents were left shocked and grieving following the attack.

Diaspora Digital Media gathered that the unknown assailants carried out the killings and, in a disturbing act, threw the family’s infant into a nearby well.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as investigations are ongoing.

Police officers have arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

As of reporting time, the Kano State Police Command had not issued an official statement, and attempts to reach the Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, were unsuccessful.

Authorities continue to gather information to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

