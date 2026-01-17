VeryDarkMan Speaks on Alleged Withdrawal of Case Involving Mercy Johnson and Husband

Share this:

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has stirred fresh reactions online after claiming that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, have withdrawn their case against a young woman who was recently arrested over an alleged defamatory social media post involving the couple.

The controversy began days ago when the woman posted a video online making serious allegations against Mercy Johnson’s husband. The video, which quickly went viral, accused Prince Okojie of marital misconduct. Shortly after the post gained traction, reports emerged that the lady had been arrested following a complaint reportedly linked to defamation.

The arrest immediately triggered widespread backlash on social media, with many Nigerians questioning the use of police action in what they believe should be a civil dispute. Critics argued that online defamation cases should be addressed through the courts rather than through detention, especially when no court judgment had been issued.

VeryDarkMan became one of the loudest voices addressing the situation. In multiple videos, he condemned what he described as the misuse of power and influence, calling for the immediate release of the woman. He insisted that no Nigerian should be jailed simply for making allegations online, regardless of how damaging the claims might be.

In a recent update shared by the activist, VeryDarkMan claimed that Mercy Johnson and her husband had allegedly withdrawn the case, suggesting that the matter may soon be resolved. His statement quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users expressing relief and applauding the move as a step toward de-escalation.

However, as of the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation from the police, the courts, or the couple themselves to verify that the case has indeed been formally withdrawn. No public statement has been released by Mercy Johnson or her husband addressing the claim directly, leaving the situation surrounded by uncertainty.

The issue has also drawn attention to Nigeria’s ongoing debate about freedom of speech, defamation laws, and police involvement in civil matters. Legal analysts have repeatedly pointed out that while defamation is a serious offense, arrests should be handled with caution to avoid infringing on citizens’ rights.

Public appeals have continued to pour in, with some commentators urging compassion, especially as reports circulated that the arrested woman has major personal commitments approaching. These emotional appeals further fueled public pressure on all parties involved to seek a peaceful and lawful resolution.

Until official confirmation emerges, the claim that the case has been withdrawn remains an unverified assertion from social media. Nigerians are now watching closely for updates from law enforcement authorities or a formal statement from Mercy Johnson and her husband to clarify the true status of the case.

For now, the incident serves as another reminder of the powerful intersection between celebrity influence, social media activism, and the Nigerian justice system.

