Libyan traffickers kill 21 African migrants over unpaid ransom

A mass grave containing the remains of 21 African migrants has been discovered in eastern Libya, specifically in Ajdabiya.

The Internal Security Agency’s Ajdabiya branch raided a farm belonging to a Libyan human smuggler, where migrants were allegedly held for ransom in inhumane conditions, with some showing signs of torture and gunshot wounds.

The authorities believed the smuggler killed the migrants after their families failed to pay the demanded ransom.

The suspect is currently in police custody, awaiting trial, and local residents and activists are calling for the death penalty.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of human trafficking and exploitation in Libya, with many migrants risking their lives to reach Europe.

The International Organization for Migration has expressed concern over the situation, urging authorities to protect migrants and combat trafficking networks.

