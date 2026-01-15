Again, ICE officer shot Venezuelan man in US

Share this:

A federal law enforcement officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis on Wednesday after an alleged attack during an attempted arrest, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Diaspora Digital Media gathered that the incident followed a vehicle pursuit involving a Venezuelan national who authorities said was in the United States illegally.

DHS said the chase ended in a crash in the Hawthorne area of the city, after which the suspect exited the vehicle and became involved in a physical confrontation with the officer.

According to DHS, two additional individuals later emerged from a nearby apartment and joined the altercation, allegedly attacking the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle.

The department said the officer, believing his life was in danger, fired defensive shots, striking one of the men in the leg.

The injured man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the officer also received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the confrontation.

DHS said the attackers were taken into custody.

Local law enforcement officials said the shooting triggered renewed clashes between protesters and police near the scene.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers responding to the unrest were struck by fireworks, ice and snowballs.

Local media reported damage to several vehicles believed to belong to federal authorities.

City officials appealed for calm, acknowledging public anger while urging residents to avoid violence.

Minneapolis leaders again called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to withdraw from the city, saying the continued federal presence had escalated tensions.

The shooting comes amid heightened unrest in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting last week of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent.

That incident sparked protests in the city and beyond, deepening divisions over immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that he could invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota officials fail to restore order, a move that would allow the deployment of active-duty military personnel for domestic law enforcement. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticised the increased federal presence, describing it as an “occupation,” while Mayor Jacob Frey said the situation in the city was becoming unsustainable.

DHS said the FBI is investigating Wednesday’s shooting, alongside the earlier fatal incident involving Good, as authorities and city leaders continue to offer differing accounts of events surrounding both cases.

