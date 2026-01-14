NJC Recommends 35 Judges, Oyewole For Supreme Court

Share this:

(DDM) – The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 35 new judges to various courts across Nigeria, including Justice Joseph Oyewole for the Supreme Court.

DDM gathered that the announcement followed the NJC’s 110th meeting, where members deliberated on judicial appointments, promotions, and confirmations aimed at strengthening the country’s justice system.

The council noted that the recommended appointments reflect a rigorous selection process, emphasizing merit, experience, integrity, and adherence to judicial ethics.

Justice Oyewole’s recommendation for the Supreme Court marks a significant milestone in his career, acknowledging his years of service and contributions to Nigeria’s judiciary.

NJC officials stated that the appointments are intended to address gaps in the judiciary, enhance efficiency, and ensure timely dispensation of justice across the nation.

Observers noted that the expansion of the bench is crucial given the increasing workload in courts, including constitutional, civil, and criminal matters that demand swift adjudication.

The NJC emphasized that all recommended judges have undergone thorough vetting, including scrutiny of professional conduct, legal knowledge, and adherence to ethical standards, ensuring that only qualified candidates ascend to higher judicial offices.

Legal analysts highlighted that Justice Oyewole’s elevation to the Supreme Court is expected to influence key constitutional interpretations and judicial precedents, given the court’s role in shaping national jurisprudence.

The council also stressed that the appointments reflect Nigeria’s commitment to judicial independence, transparency, and the promotion of highly competent legal minds within the judiciary.

Members of the bar and civil society welcomed the NJC’s recommendations, urging swift confirmation and swearing-in procedures to bolster public confidence in the judicial system.

Observers noted that judicial appointments at this level are often closely monitored due to their impact on national legal frameworks and the interpretation of laws affecting governance and citizens’ rights.

The NJC urged the executive arm of government to expedite approvals and support mechanisms for the newly recommended judges to assume their duties without delay.

This latest round of appointments comes at a time when Nigeria’s judiciary faces increased public scrutiny, emphasizing the importance of competent, fair, and impartial judges in upholding the rule of law.

The NJC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards in judicial appointments, ensuring that the nation’s courts are staffed with professionals capable of delivering justice efficiently and transparently.

Post Views: 137