Ogun LP Accuses APC E-Registration Of 2027 Manipulation

Share this:

(DDM) – The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to manipulate membership figures through its new e-registration platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

DDM gathered that the LP made the allegations on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, claiming that the APC’s digital registration initiative is designed to inflate its membership numbers and create an unfair advantage over rival political parties.

Ogun LP officials warned that the e-registration could be used to falsify records, disenfranchise genuine members, and skew internal party processes, thereby undermining the integrity of the political system.

The party stressed that transparency and accountability in membership registration are critical to ensuring a level playing field in the run-up to the 2027 polls.

According to LP sources, the digital drive raises concerns about security, verification procedures, and the potential for technological abuse in manipulating figures for political gain.

Political analysts noted that similar accusations have emerged in past election cycles, where parties have allegedly exploited registration technologies to consolidate influence and control within states.

The LP accused the APC of prioritizing numerical strength over democratic fairness, claiming that the e-registration platform could marginalize opposition voices and manipulate voter perception in Ogun State.

Party leaders urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other regulatory bodies to monitor political party registration practices closely, ensuring that digital innovations do not compromise the fairness of internal party and general elections.

The Ogun LP emphasized that free, fair, and transparent political processes are vital to democracy, warning that attempts at digital manipulation could erode public trust in the political system.

Observers noted that digital registration systems, while designed to streamline membership processes, can be vulnerable to exploitation if oversight mechanisms and independent audits are not strictly enforced.

The LP further warned that any attempts by the APC to manipulate membership data could prompt legal challenges, protests, or intervention by electoral authorities to protect democratic integrity.

Political commentators said the controversy highlights the growing intersection of technology and politics in Nigeria, where digital tools can be used both to enhance transparency and, if misused, to distort political outcomes.

The Ogun State LP concluded by reaffirming its commitment to democratic principles, urging citizens, party members, and political stakeholders to remain vigilant against attempts to undermine fair competition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Post Views: 183