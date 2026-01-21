Obi Cubana, Peter Obi, Mercy Chinwo Lead Tributes At Port Harcourt Burial

Share this:

(DDM) – Port Harcourt was a hub of high-profile sympathy as Nigerians from diverse sectors came together for the burial of the late Mrs. Nimi Obata Grant-Offor.

The solemn ceremony took place in Omagwa, Rivers State, drawing notable figures from business, politics, entertainment, and faith communities.

The gathering highlighted the widespread respect the Grant-Offor family commands across Nigeria.

Guests described the burial as both grand and emotional, reflecting the life and legacy of Mrs. Grant-Offor.

She was remembered for her warmth, philanthropy, and dedication to family and community, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

Billionaire businessman and nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana attended, underscoring his close ties with the Grant-Offor family and the wider Port Harcourt business community.

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was present to offer condolences and join in prayers for the repose of the late matriarch’s soul.

Mercy Chinwo, the acclaimed gospel singer from Rivers State, also participated, lending her voice and presence to worship and reflection.

Her involvement resonated with locals, as she is widely recognized for spiritually uplifting contributions at important events.

DDM observed that the event attracted a wide array of dignitaries, including traditional rulers, senior clergy, business leaders, and influential politicians from Rivers State and beyond.

Security was tight, ensuring a smooth flow of the program, while elegant décor created a fitting tribute to Mrs. Grant-Offor’s life.

Guests noted that the well-organized ceremony served as an appropriate farewell for a woman whose quiet contributions touched countless lives.

The presence of high-profile figures like Obi Cubana, Peter Obi, and Mercy Chinwo amplified the national significance of the event.

DDM reports that attendees were deeply moved, reflecting on Mrs. Grant-Offor’s legacy and her role in nurturing family and community values.

Conversations during the event emphasized her philanthropic work, which included support for education, healthcare, and social initiatives across Rivers State.

Political and business leaders commended the family for maintaining dignity and grace throughout the proceedings.

Many attendees highlighted that the gathering was not only a farewell but also a celebration of a life that fostered unity and compassion.

The burial served as a reminder of the societal impact individuals can have through quiet service, generosity, and community engagement.

DDM further noted that such ceremonies help reinforce cultural and social bonds, bringing together people from different sectors in shared respect and remembrance.

As the event concluded, prayers and musical tributes echoed, marking a dignified closure to the life of Mrs. Grant-Offor while inspiring attendees to continue her legacy of service.

