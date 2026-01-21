Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi Blasts GCON Award, Calls For National Conscience

Amaechi Okoro
By Amaechi Okoro
0
Share this:

(DDM) – Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi, a prominent diaspora political leader and public affairs analyst, has condemned Nigeria’s recent decision to confer the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

DDM notes that Gbandi described the award as a “troubling moment” for Nigerians and a clear signal of moral decay in the nation’s leadership culture.

He argued that national honours are meant to celebrate integrity, accountability, and service to the people, not to reward proximity to power or financial influence.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Gbandi actively reminded Nigerians of Chagoury’s long-standing links to the financial network of the late General Sani Abacha, whose regime remains one of the most corrupt in modern African history.

READ ALSO:  Naira exchange rate for Monday, April 29, 2024, in Nigeria

He highlighted that journalists, court proceedings, and international media have repeatedly documented Chagoury’s alleged role in enriching himself and the political elite during Abacha’s rule.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Gbandi cited Nigerian journalist Bayo Onanuga’s 1997 exposé on Chagoury, emphasizing that decades later, there has been no transparent domestic reckoning.

He warned that symbolically erasing this history through a national honour reflects a governing culture that prioritizes wealth accumulation and political utility over public virtue.

Gbandi did not shy away from addressing Nigeria’s domestic crises, stressing that youth unemployment, insecurity, and poverty continue to grow while elite indulgence goes unchecked.

READ ALSO:  Over 30 people killed, 50 cows burnt as petrol tanker explodes in Niger Community

He actively criticized controversial policies that burden the vulnerable while protecting politically connected interests, noting that these actions deepen the societal divide.

According to Gbandi, the silence of intellectuals, journalists, and civil society has enabled moral decay, turning what should be public outrage into complacency.

He asserted that patriots once understood that dissent is a critical component of democracy, and that today’s muted voices threaten the nation’s ethical backbone.

Gbandi framed the GCON award as a symbolic test of national conscience, questioning whether Nigeria honours accountability or celebrates opportunism.

He further called on citizens to support emerging reform movements like the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he says offer platforms to challenge entrenched elite capture.

READ ALSO:  Tragedy: Man dies trying to rescue baby as flood destroys home

Gbandi actively encouraged Nigerians to demand transparency and ethical governance, stressing that inaction risks turning moral collapse into default consent.

He concluded that Nigeria’s survival and credibility depend on reclaiming its conscience and restoring the principle that public service, not personal enrichment, deserves recognition.

Gbandi’s outspoken critique positions him as a leading voice in the ongoing debate over ethics, governance, and national values in Nigeria.

This episode, he warns, should galvanize citizens, political actors, and institutions to confront moral decay before it becomes irreversible.

Post Views: 93
Share this:
Previous article
2 senior officers killed as Boko Haram bombers hit military convoy in Borno
Next article
Obi Cubana, Peter Obi, Mercy Chinwo Lead Tributes At Port Harcourt Burial
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks