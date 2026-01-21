2 senior officers killed as Boko Haram bombers hit military convoy in Borno

Share this:

A suicide bomber rammed a car loaded with explosives into a military convoy in Borno State’s Timbuktu triangle, killing five soldiers and injuring several others.

According to security sources, two senior officers, a major and a lieutenant, were among those affected.

Diaspora Digital Media understand that the troops were returning from a clearance operation when the attack occurred.

The attack destroyed military equipment and logistics vehicles.

At the time of filing this report, the bodies of the deceased soldiers have been flown to Maiduguri, while injured officers are receiving medical attention.

This incident follows recent operations by the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, which cleared terrorist camps and thwarted drone attacks in the area.

