Terror financing: Malami to stay long behind bars

Abubakar Malami, former Attorney General of the Federation, is being held by the Department of State Services (DSS) for alleged terrorism financing and related security concerns.

He was arrested on January 20, 2026, shortly after perfecting his bail conditions and exiting Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, where he was detained over money laundering allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The DSS is seeking a court order to extend Malami’s detention, citing the sensitive and complex nature of the investigation, which may take several months.

Sources familiar with the ongoing investigation said the secret police is questioning Malami over his alleged handling of intelligence related to terrorism financing, particularly the list of suspected Nigerian terror financiers released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021.

“This investigation will take time. That is why we are seeking a court order to retain him in custody,” a security source said. “A major issue under review is how the UAE terror financiers’ list was treated during his tenure as Attorney General.”

In 2021, the UAE issued Resolution No. 83, naming six Nigerians among 38 individuals and 15 entities accused of financing Boko Haram and other terrorist organisations.

Recall that the development sparked nationwide controversy and raised questions over Nigeria’s response to foreign intelligence disclosures.

While in office, Malami repeatedly stated that the federal government would not protect or shield any individual linked to terrorism or its financing, irrespective of status.

Investigators are now said to be re-examining those assurances in light of the allegations against him.

Beyond the terror financing probe, Malami is also being questioned over reports of an alleged arms cache discovered at his residence in Kebbi State, as well as multiple petitions alleging links to terrorism financing.

Security sources stressed that terrorism-related offences are treated with the utmost seriousness globally, noting that the DSS is constitutionally mandated to investigate terrorism and related offences, often in collaboration with other security agencies.

With the DSS now seeking judicial approval for extended detention, sources insist that Malami is unlikely to regain his freedom in the immediate future as investigations intensify.

