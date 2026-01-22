Obi visits Kugbo furniture market fire victims in Abuja

Share this:

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, on Thursday, visited the Kugbo Furniture Market in Abuja, where a major fire outbreak destroyed parts of the market.

‎As soon as he arrived at the scene to sympathize with the victims, a large crowd gathered and warmly welcomed him.

His presence brought comfort and hope to the traders and residents of the market.

‎During the visit, many of the fire victims and residents said that since the incident happened, no politician had come to sympathize with them except Mr. Peter Obi. They expressed gratitude and noted that his visit alone brought healing to their hearts.

‎After visiting the market, Mr. Peter Obi proceeded to the palace of the District Head (Hakimi) of Kugbo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, His Royal Highness Alhaji Aliyu Shuaibu Dachi.

The palace is located very close to the affected market. The traditional ruler serves as the District Head of Kugbo, a community within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). Mr. Obi was warmly received.

While ‎speaking during the visit, the Head of the Market, Comrade Ike Austin, thanked Mr. Peter Obi for coming to sympathize with the victims despite not living in Abuja.

He noted that Mr. Obi came all the way from Onitsha to be with the affected traders.

‎Comrade Ebony described Peter Obi as a true leader and stated that he was the candidate they voted for in the 2023 election.

He further assured him of their support ahead of 2027, adding that all they ask is for Mr. Obi to secure the presidential ticket at the party primaries.

