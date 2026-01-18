Osogbo motor parks on edge after killing of former NURTW unit chairman

Share this:

Tension gripped several motor parks in Osogbo metropolis on Sunday following the reported killing of a former NURTW chairman.

According to Diaspora Digital Media (DDM), the attack has left residents and transport workers fearful as details remain unclear.

Mr. Kazeem Oyewole, who served as part-time chairman of the NURTW Aregbe Unit from 2018 to 2022, was attacked.

The killing was carried out by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, sparking panic among transport workers and residents in Osogbo.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants had earlier established a base around Elelede Junction, collecting money from passersby.

They reportedly claimed the funds were for a proposed carnival before the attack occurred.

A resident, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, narrated that a motorcycle carrying two people arrived at the scene.

The hoodlums forced both passengers to disembark, and a fight broke out.

Gunshots were heard, and the attackers later identified one of the victims as Kazeem Oyewole.

“They later brought big stones and smashed the head of a man identified as Kazeem,” the resident said.

He died on the spot while the other passenger escaped with an open wound.

After the attack, the hoodlums fled before police could arrive at the scene.

Friends and associates of Oyewole moved through major motor parks in Osogbo searching for the assailants.

This heightened tension as residents avoided the parks for fear of being caught in unrest.

A shop owner at Elelede Junction, identified as Basira, said many businesses shut down during the crisis.

She confirmed the deceased was identified as Kazeem Oyewole by NURTW members who arrived later.

Monitoring at Old Garage and Aregbe motor parks showed people staying away while hoodlums lingered nearby.

Police Public Relations Officer Abiodun Ojelabi confirmed the killing and said an investigation has commenced.

He stated, “We deployed men immediately, but unfortunately, one person was confirmed dead; the other name is unknown.”

Ojelabi added that the command is still monitoring motor parks to prevent escalation.

Security sources also said a man identified as Ademoroti and another person were shot in Ilesa.

The circumstances surrounding both attacks remain unclear as authorities continue investigations into the incidents.

Residents and transport workers remain on edge, awaiting further updates from the police.

Kindly share!!

Post Views: 83