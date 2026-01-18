Tinubu Eyes Northern Christian Running Mate, Quietly Tests Political Waters

Share this:

(DDM) – Fresh political calculations within Nigeria’s ruling party indicate that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has begun quietly weighing strategic options for the 2027 presidential race, with particular focus on selecting a northern Christian as his potential running mate.

Multiple political sources across print, broadcast, and digital media report that four influential northern Christian figures have emerged as serious contenders in internal consultations within the All Progressives Congress.

Those reportedly under consideration include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, retired Defence Minister Lt-Gen. Christopher Musa, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Insiders familiar with the discussions say the names continue to surface during high-level political assessments linked to long-term electoral planning rather than immediate campaign activity.

They explain that the consultations form part of a broader effort by the Tinubu camp to recalibrate political alliances ahead of 2027 while addressing sensitive national concerns around inclusion, unity, and regional balance.

Analysts believe the renewed interest in a northern Christian vice-presidential option reflects lessons drawn from the controversies that followed the Muslim–Muslim presidential ticket adopted by the APC in the 2023 general elections.

That ticket, while legally permissible, attracted sustained criticism from religious leaders, civil society groups, opposition politicians, and sections of the international community who argued that it weakened perceptions of inclusiveness in Nigeria’s plural society.

Political observers recall that the debate extended beyond Nigeria’s borders, with foreign diplomats and U.S. officials publicly urging Nigerian leaders to embrace broader religious and regional representation in governance.

Within the APC, strategists now appear determined to neutralise similar criticisms ahead of the next electoral cycle by signalling openness to a more balanced ticket.

Hon. Yakubu Dogara’s name reportedly appeals to party insiders because of his legislative experience, northern Christian identity, and history of navigating complex political alliances across party lines.

Lt-Gen. Christopher Musa is said to attract interest due to his national security credentials, military discipline, and perceived neutrality, qualities some believe could appeal to voters concerned about insecurity.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s inclusion reflects the growing political weight of Plateau State and his reputation as a grassroots politician with strong ties to faith-based communities.

Bishop Matthew Kukah’s name, though unconventional, continues to generate attention because of his national stature, moral authority, and outspoken advocacy for justice, national unity, and democratic accountability.

Constitutional experts point out that President Tinubu faces no legal restriction in choosing his running mate, as the 1999 Constitution grants presidential candidates full discretion, provided eligibility requirements are met.

They note that vice-presidential selection remains a political calculation rather than a constitutional obligation tied to religion or geography.

Nonetheless, analysts argue that symbolism matters deeply in Nigerian politics, especially in a country shaped by ethnic diversity, religious plurality, and regional sensitivities.

As debates quietly intensify, party insiders caution that no final decision has been made and that political dynamics could still shift dramatically before the 2027 election season formally begins.

For now, the growing discussion around a northern Christian running mate underscores the APC’s awareness of public sentiment and the enduring influence of identity politics in Nigeria’s democratic process.

