Benin City shock: Obaseki’s cousin seeks justice after public abduction, humiliation

Don Pedro Obaseki, cousin to former Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki, announced legal action.

He said he was harassed on December 28 in Benin City.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) reports that he took the decision after consulting family and elders.

He stressed the move was not politically motivated but aimed at accountability and deterrence.

Don Pedro described the incident as a brazen daylight abduction by armed men.

He said the men seized him at Uwa Primary School while he went to play football.

The ordeal was captured in a viral video that circulated widely online.

He said he was stripped naked and forced to kneel at the palace gate.

The abductors allegedly told palace guards they had brought an “Oghion” of the Oba.

Some palace chiefs reportedly warned against the action, saying it was unnecessary.

Despite protests, the men insisted and took him into the palace.

He said he was detained for hours without any lawful charge or explanation.

He added that he sustained injuries during the ordeal.

He described the incident as a grave violation of his rights and dignity.

Don Pedro said the acts amounted to terrorism-related violence under Nigerian law.

He cited the use of armed force and public intimidation as key elements.

He noted that his abductors claimed they acted on the Oba’s instructions.

However, the Benin Traditional Council denied any palace involvement or prior knowledge.

He said he would pursue both civil and criminal proceedings concurrently.

He emphasised respect for the presumption of innocence and due process.

He said his action seeks independent oversight and transparency in investigations.

He said the legal move is meant to protect his family and restore dignity.

He vowed to send a clear message that no one can brutalise citizens.

He said he would not comment further due to ongoing investigations.

Don Pedro said the legal actions target the perpetrators and anyone who aided them.

He said this includes impersonation of authority or abuse of office.

He confirmed he has engaged human-rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, as lead counsel.

