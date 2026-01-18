BREAKING: ADC’s Nsukka Meeting Sparks New Political Calculations in Enugu State

Share this:

(DDM) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Enugu North Zone held a landmark general meeting and unveiling ceremony on Saturday in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The gathering marked a major step in strengthening the party’s grassroots structure across the zone.

The Zonal Chairman, Hon. Prince Kingsley Acharabagu, formally opened the meeting and set the tone for the event.

He declared that the ADC remains open and welcoming to new members across all communities.

He also directed existing members to complete proper registration at their respective wards to strengthen party records.

Hon. Acharabagu emphasized that grassroots registration remains central to building a credible and people-driven political movement.

During the meeting, the party distributed ward registration materials to all ward chairmen in the Enugu North Zone.

The distribution aimed to ensure uniformity and transparency in party membership documentation.

All ward executives and ward chairmen from across the zone attended the meeting in full force.

Zonal executives were also present, demonstrating strong internal coordination within the party.

Members of the Enugu State Executive Council of the ADC, led by the State Chairman, attended the event.

The wide attendance underscored growing unity and momentum within the party structure.

Several local government areas mobilized supporters to the event using buses.

Traditional music groups and cultural performers added colour and energy to the gathering.

The cultural displays reflected strong grassroots enthusiasm and community acceptance of the party.

Professor Christian Iyiani played a key role during the proceedings.

He formally raised a motion during the meeting.

The entire Nsukka Zone unanimously passed a vote of confidence on all ward executives.

The zone also passed a vote of confidence on the six local government executives.

Zonal executives received the same vote of confidence from party members present.

The State Executive Council of the ADC equally received overwhelming endorsement from the gathering.

The vote of confidence reflected satisfaction with leadership performance and organizational direction.

Several prominent political figures addressed the gathering.

Hon. Ikechukwu Ezugwu, former Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, delivered a speech at the event.

Hon. Nnanwike Nwodo, former Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, also addressed party members.

Hon. Iyke Olloto spoke on the importance of discipline and unity within the ADC.

Chief Obodoeze Ochor addressed the gathering and emphasized grassroots mobilization.

Professor Christian Iyiani, former State Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, spoke on party building and political structure.

Hon. Uchenna Williams, also known as SPD in Nsukka, addressed supporters and party leaders.

Other party stakeholders and leaders also took turns to speak.

Speakers consistently highlighted unity, organization, and grassroots strength as keys to political success.

The meeting served as both a strategic planning forum and a show of strength for the ADC in Enugu North.

Party leaders described the event as a foundation for future electoral success in the zone.

Members expressed confidence that the ADC will continue to grow across wards and local governments.

The event ended with renewed commitment to party expansion, discipline, and grassroots engagement.

ADC leaders said the Nsukka meeting marked a turning point in consolidating the party’s presence in Enugu State.

Post Views: 157