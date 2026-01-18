Abia’s new dawn: Otti vows successor will outshine him as state breaks free from stagnation

Share this:

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has declared his successor in 2031 will be better than him.

He spoke during a reception organised by the Assemblies of God Church, Okaiuga – Nkwoegwu, Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) reports.

The event was held in Umuahia North Local Government Area on Sunday.

Otti said his administration is still in its early stages.

He noted that the state has entered a new era of development.

He stated that the “curse” holding Abia back has been broken.

The governor said the time for aggressive development is now.

He told the congregation that the government is not yet three years old.

Otti urged residents to imagine the progress by 2031.

He said those expecting a return to past failures must be dreaming.

He declared, “We have moved.”

The governor cited Psalms 62:11 to emphasize divine timing.

He said no plan works outside God’s appointed time.

He added that even while sleeping, God can wake a person to succeed.

Church leaders requested a Hummer bus for evangelism.

They also asked for land to establish a prayer camp.

Otti assured them the bus would arrive this week.

He said Prince Dr Arthur Eze would donate the vehicle.

The governor directed his Chief of Staff to secure land for the church.

He praised churches across Abia for supporting his administration.

Otti thanked the Assemblies of God Church for the reception.

Rev. Dr Kenneth Ogbudu described the event as historic.

He called Otti a transformational leader redefining governance in Abia.

He said Otti’s administration represents a clear departure from past regimes.

Ogbudu said governance is now driven by competence and transparency.

He added that accountability and visible impact now define the government.

He commended the restoration of public infrastructure across the state.

He noted abandoned roads have been reconstructed and reopened.

He said this has connected communities and boosted commerce.

Ogbudu also praised fiscal discipline under the current government.

He stated salaries and pensions are now paid regularly and respectfully.

He said public funds are managed with transparency and confidence.

He applauded institutional reforms and strengthened governance structures.

He urged that public office must serve the people, not personal interests.

The event ended with renewed hope for Abia’s future.

The church reaffirmed its support for the governor’s vision.

Residents are optimistic about the state’s progress under Otti’s leadership.

