Panic as Classroom Block Collapses in Lagos

Share this:

A classroom block at Odokekere High School in the Ikorodu area of Lagos collapsed during school hours, with no casualties reported.

The incident which occurred on Thursday triggered panic among residents and parents, many of whom rushed to the school after videos of the collapse circulated online.

Eyewitnesses said students were quickly evacuated from the building moments before it caved in.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Lagos State Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) said the affected block had already been identified and marked for demolition prior to the incident.

The committee noted that the state government regretted the collapse and confirmed that all students were safe.

It added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed the immediate relocation of students to nearby schools to ensure their academic activities continue uninterrupted.

According to the statement, officials of the SCRPS are expected to visit the school for an on-the-spot assessment, after which arrangements will be made for the construction of a new, ultra-modern classroom block to accommodate the school’s growing student population.

Post Views: 211