FG warns states against negotiating with bandits

The Federal Government has warned state governments against making deals with bandits, saying it’s counterproductive and hurts national security efforts.

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa, emphasizing that such agreements are deceptive and undermine the fight against banditry.

Musa also cautioned communities against supporting bandits, including selling them food or providing supplies, saying it’s like “eating blood money”.

He stressed that public cooperation is crucial in tackling banditry and urged citizens to report suspicious activities to security agencies.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring peace, emphasizing that sustained military operations and public support are key to ending banditry.

He also denied claims that the government pays ransom to secure kidnapped victims, saying security agencies rely on military pressure and intelligence-led operations to rescue abducted persons.

Musa warned that paying ransom emboldens criminal groups and fuels further kidnappings, urging families and communities to report kidnapping cases to security agencies instead of negotiating with abductors.

