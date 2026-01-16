JUST IN: US Approves $413m for Counter-Insurgency Operations in Nigeria, Other African States

Share this:

The United States government has approved $413.046 million to support counter-insurgency and security operations in Nigeria and other African countries under the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).

According to Reuters’, the funding, approved under Title XLIII covering Operation and Maintenance, forms part of the budget for the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and reflects Washington’s increased security engagement across Africa amid rising insecurity in West Africa.

The NDAA, signed into law by President Donald Trump on December 18, 2025, authorises a total military expenditure of $901 billion, including a four percent pay increase for US troops.

AFRICOM’s full funding request of $413.046 million was approved, although the legislation did not provide a breakdown of how the funds would be allocated among beneficiary countries.

The approval comes shortly after AFRICOM supplied military equipment to Nigerian security agencies as part of ongoing joint counter-terrorism cooperation.

It also follows airstrikes carried out on Christmas Day against terrorist hideouts in Sokoto State, reportedly ordered by the US administration.

Beyond military funding, the NDAA establishes a new Bureau of African Affairs within the US Department of State.

The bureau will be headed by an Assistant Secretary for African Affairs and will oversee the implementation of US foreign policy and assistance programmes across sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Act, the bureau will maintain continuous coordination of US engagement on the continent, working under the supervision of the Under Secretary for Political Affairs.

The legislation also mandates an assessment of Russia’s military strategy and presence in Africa, including its overseas basing, logistics, and power-projection capabilities.

Analysts view the move as part of broader US efforts to counter expanding Russian influence across the continent.

In a related development, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for deeper strategic cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the United States Army to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the US Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Lieutenant Colonel Semira Moore, Shaibu praised the longstanding partnership between both militaries, noting Nigeria’s gains from American training, professionalism, and institutional expertise.

He said the Nigerian Army was keen to further leverage US experience in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations, while also advocating expanded collaboration in operational effectiveness, capacity building, doctrine development, and strategic planning.

In her remarks, Moore reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army, particularly in capacity building, intelligence sharing, and humanitarian assistance.

Post Views: 129