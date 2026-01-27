Peller hints at quitting school, says studies affecting his income

Share this:

(DDM) — Popular TikTok content creator and internet personality, Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has hinted that he may discontinue his newly commenced law degree programme, citing concerns that academic commitments are negatively affecting his income stream.

Peller made the disclosure during a recent interaction with his followers on social media, where he spoke candidly about the growing difficulty of balancing school life with his content creation career.

The influencer explained that the demands of academic work have significantly reduced the time he previously devoted to producing content, engaging fans, and executing brand partnerships.

According to him, the drop in online activity has already begun to reflect in reduced earnings, raising serious questions about sustainability.

Peller stated that content creation remains his primary source of income, adding that consistency and constant engagement are critical to staying relevant in the highly competitive digital space.

He noted that unlike conventional jobs, social media influencing requires daily visibility, creative output, and uninterrupted interaction with audiences.

The TikTok star said missing content schedules, delaying live sessions, or declining brand collaborations could quickly affect reach, engagement metrics, and financial returns.

Peller admitted that while education is important, the financial pressure associated with maintaining his lifestyle and supporting ongoing obligations cannot be ignored.

He described the decision as a difficult one, stressing that he enrolled in the law programme with genuine intentions to further his education and broaden his personal development.

However, he acknowledged that the reality of combining a demanding academic course with a fast-paced digital career has proven more challenging than anticipated.

Peller’s comments have sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and social commentators offering mixed opinions on his dilemma.

Some supporters encouraged him to prioritize his education, arguing that academic qualifications provide long-term security beyond social media fame.

Others defended his position, pointing out that the digital economy rewards consistency and that taking breaks could permanently damage an influencer’s relevance.

Several commentators suggested alternative solutions, including part-time studies, deferment, or structured content planning to balance both pursuits.

The discussion has also reopened a broader conversation about the pressures young digital entrepreneurs face when trying to combine formal education with online careers.

Analysts note that many Nigerian content creators earn substantial income at a young age, often surpassing traditional career earnings, which can complicate decisions around schooling.

Peller’s situation reflects a growing trend where social media fame presents immediate financial opportunities that sometimes conflict with long-term educational goals.

Education advocates have cautioned against abandoning studies entirely, warning that the digital space is unpredictable and subject to sudden changes in trends and algorithms.

They argue that formal education can serve as a safety net in the event of declining online relevance or platform disruptions.

Despite the reactions, Peller has not announced a final decision regarding his academic future.

He stated that he remains in deep consideration and will consult trusted mentors and family members before taking any definitive step.

The content creator also thanked his supporters for their advice and assured them that any decision he makes will be carefully thought through.

As debates continue, Peller’s revelation highlights the complex choices facing Nigeria’s new generation of digital earners, where education, income, and personal ambition often collide.

For now, fans await further clarification on whether the TikTok star will remain in school or fully refocus on his booming online career.

Post Views: 44