Anambra to conduct market elections, sets eight-year term limit

(DDM) — The Anambra State Government has announced plans to conduct fresh market elections across the state, introducing an eight-year term limit for market executive leadership as part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening governance, transparency, and economic stability within the state’s commercial hubs.

State officials disclosed that the proposed market elections will apply to all recognized markets in Anambra, covering traders’ unions, associations, and executive committees that manage daily market affairs.

The government said the initiative seeks to restore order, eliminate leadership disputes, and ensure that market administrations operate within clearly defined legal and administrative frameworks.

According to the policy outline, market executives will serve a single term of eight years, after which they must vacate office without extensions.

Authorities explained that the decision was taken to prevent the monopolization of power, curb entrenched interests, and promote periodic leadership renewal within market structures.

Government sources stated that many markets in the state have suffered prolonged internal crises due to indefinite tenures, succession conflicts, and lack of accountability among market leaders.

The Anambra State Government emphasized that the new system will enhance transparency in revenue collection, improve sanitation and security within markets, and strengthen cooperation between traders and regulatory agencies.

Officials added that the elections will be conducted under strict supervision, with clear guidelines to ensure credibility, inclusiveness, and compliance with state laws.

The government also confirmed that the reform package includes the formal enforcement of the suspension of the Monday sit-at-home order, which has significantly disrupted commercial activities in the state.

Authorities said restoring full business operations on Mondays remains critical to reviving economic growth, protecting livelihoods, and rebuilding investor confidence.

The state noted that markets serve as the backbone of Anambra’s economy, employing thousands of traders, artisans, transporters, and service providers.

By stabilizing market leadership and eliminating disruptions, the government said it aims to unlock the full economic potential of the state’s commercial sector.

Stakeholders were assured that the reform process would involve consultations with market unions, traditional rulers, local government authorities, and security agencies.

The government stressed that no market or union would be excluded from the exercise, adding that fairness and uniformity will guide implementation.

Reacting to the announcement, some traders welcomed the move, describing it as long overdue and necessary to end leadership dominance by a few individuals.

Others expressed cautious optimism, urging the government to ensure that the elections remain free from political interference and favoritism.

Economic analysts noted that predictable market governance and uninterrupted trading days could significantly boost internally generated revenue and reduce informal economic losses.

They added that regular leadership transitions often encourage innovation, responsiveness, and better dispute resolution within market environments.

The Anambra State Government reiterated its commitment to protecting traders’ interests, enforcing the rule of law, and creating a business-friendly environment.

Officials warned that any resistance to the reforms or attempts to undermine the elections would attract sanctions in line with existing laws.

As preparations continue, the government said it will soon release a detailed timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the market elections.

The reforms, authorities maintained, form part of a broader strategy to reposition Anambra as a leading commercial destination in the South-East and Nigeria at large.

