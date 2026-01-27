2026 budget proposal, Electoral Act to get legislative attention — Deputy Speaker

Share this:

(DDM) — The House of Representatives has announced that the 2026 national budget proposal and proposed amendments to the Electoral Act will receive top legislative priority when lawmakers resume plenary.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, made this disclosure while speaking on the legislative agenda ahead of the resumption of parliamentary activities.

Kalu stated that the House intends to give urgent attention to the 2026 budget in order to ensure timely consideration, passage, and implementation.

He explained that early engagement with the budget proposal would help stabilize the economy and provide predictability for government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Deputy Speaker noted that delays in budget passage in previous years had negatively affected project execution and service delivery across the country.

He emphasized that the House is determined to avoid such setbacks by prioritizing fiscal planning and oversight.

According to Kalu, lawmakers will also focus on reviewing and amending key provisions of the Electoral Act to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process.

He said the planned amendments aim to address gaps observed during recent general elections and improve transparency, credibility, and voter confidence.

Kalu explained that electoral reforms remain critical to consolidating democracy and reducing disputes arising from electoral processes.

He added that the House would consult widely with stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, civil society groups, and political parties.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that any amendment to the Electoral Act would reflect the collective interest of Nigerians rather than partisan considerations.

He said lawmakers are committed to ensuring that the legal framework guiding elections aligns with current realities and technological advancements.

Kalu also highlighted the importance of legislative stability in supporting economic recovery and national development.

He stated that the 2026 budget will likely focus on economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development, security, and social welfare.

According to him, effective legislative scrutiny will ensure that budgetary allocations translate into measurable outcomes for citizens.

The Deputy Speaker assured Nigerians that the House will carry out its constitutional responsibilities with diligence and accountability.

He noted that oversight functions will accompany budget consideration to ensure prudent use of public funds.

Kalu said the House remains conscious of the economic challenges facing Nigerians and the need for responsive governance.

He added that lawmakers are under pressure to deliver laws and policies that directly impact the welfare of the people.

The Deputy Speaker also reiterated the House’s commitment to collaboration with the executive arm of government.

He explained that constructive engagement between both arms is essential for national stability and effective governance.

Kalu dismissed fears that political interests ahead of the 2027 general elections would derail legislative priorities.

He insisted that the House will separate governance responsibilities from political ambitions.

According to him, Nigerians expect results, not excuses, from elected representatives.

Political analysts say early attention to the 2026 budget could enhance investor confidence and economic planning.

Observers also believe that timely amendments to the Electoral Act could reduce election-related litigation and violence.

Civil society organizations have long called for continuous improvement of Nigeria’s electoral laws to reflect evolving democratic standards.

The Deputy Speaker assured that the House will maintain transparency throughout the legislative process.

He urged Nigerians to engage constructively and follow legislative proceedings closely.

Kalu concluded by reaffirming the House of Representatives’ resolve to deliver people-centered legislation that strengthens democracy and promotes sustainable development.

Post Views: 36