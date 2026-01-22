Polytechnics to award degrees as FG moves to end HND discrimination

Share this:

The Federal Government has announced plans to abolish the HND- degree dichotomy by empowering polytechnics to award degrees, aiming to boost technical and vocational education.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this at a retreat in Abuja, saying the move will end decades of discrimination against polytechnic graduates and elevate institutions.

The reform aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, prioritizing job creation, industrial growth, and human capital development.

According to the Minister, Polytechnics will gain stronger industry partnerships, funding, and public confidence.

The transition, he said, will be guided by clear standards and quality assurance mechanisms.

Dr. Alausa emphasized innovation, governance, and sustainability, urging polytechnic leaders to prioritize entrepreneurship, research, and industry partnerships.

The government will support polytechnics through policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and partnerships, including a special TETFund intervention to upgrade engineering schools.

