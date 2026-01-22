Paediatricians Declare Child Health Emergency in Nigeria

Share this:

The Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) has raised alarm over Nigeria’s worsening child health crisis, revealing that more than 800 newborns die daily from largely preventable causes, including malnutrition, vaccine-preventable diseases and weak healthcare systems.

The warning was issued on Tuesday by PAN President, Dr Ekanem Ekure, while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, ahead of the association’s 57th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

Dr Ekure described the situation as deeply troubling and declared it a national child health emergency, noting that Nigeria is far off track in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3), particularly in reducing neonatal and under-five mortality.

“Over 800 Nigerian families lose a newborn every day, even though most of these deaths are preventable with basic, cost-effective healthcare interventions,” she said.

Malnutrition driving child deaths

According to PAN, malnutrition contributes to nearly 50 per cent of child deaths in Nigeria, making affected children more vulnerable to infections and complications that could otherwise be easily treated.

Dr Ekure stressed that the crisis requires urgent political commitment, increased funding for healthcare, and the deployment of appropriate technology to strengthen maternal, neonatal and child health services nationwide.

Vaccine hesitancy, weak health systems blamed

The PAN president identified vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, poverty, insecurity and inadequate health financing as major drivers of Nigeria’s high burden of preventable child deaths.

She warned of a resurgence of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases in parts of the country, reflecting global declines in immunisation coverage.

“Vaccines remain one of the most cost-effective public health interventions,” Dr Ekure said, urging governments at all levels to prioritise routine immunisation and child nutrition programmes.

Dr Ekure also called on the media to play a stronger role in combating false narratives surrounding immunisation, describing journalists as critical partners in shaping public perception and protecting children’s lives through accurate health reporting.

As part of its advocacy efforts, PAN paid a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, where the association appealed to him to serve as a national advocate for child nutrition and healthcare.

Responding, Obasanjo accepted the role and pledged to use his influence to promote improved child health outcomes across Nigeria.

“Even though I no longer have young children under my direct care, the wellbeing of Nigerian children remains a collective national responsibility,” he said.

