Presidency downplays Tinubu’s stumble, insists Türkiye trip remains on course

Share this:

The Presidency reassured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is in good health, and bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are underway.

According to the President’s Special Adviser, Sunday Dare, Tinubu moved straight to scheduled meetings after the welcome ceremony, focusing on deepening diplomatic ties and cooperation in defence, security, trade, investment, energy, and economic development.

“President Tinubu, after a stately welcome ceremony in Ankara, proceeded to scheduled bilateral meetings with the President of Türkiye and other senior government officials,” the statement read.

The smooth progression of the visit reflects growing ties between Nigeria and Türkiye and underscores Nigeria’s renewed diplomatic outreach under President Tinubu.

Also, while addressing concerns about the President’s well-being, the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, explained that the stumble was minor and caused by the President stepping on a metal object on the floor.

“The President stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him lose his balance. This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make mischief out of a fleeting incident. It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall,” Onanuga said.

Recall that a video posted by Turkish digital news platform Nefes Gazetesi shows Tinubu walking alongside President Erdoğan before briefly losing balance.

He was quickly assisted by the Secret Service, and the ceremony continued without disruption.

The reception began around 5:00 pm local time, featuring the playing of both nations’ anthems and a ceremonial 21-gun salute.

Following the formalities, both leaders withdrew for a closed-door bilateral meeting to discuss strategic national interests.

Post Views: 159