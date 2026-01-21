South Africa Approves Salary Increase for Public Servants

Share this:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a salary increase for public office-bearers, set to take effect from April 1, 2026, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

The decision follows recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which proposed a 4.1% adjustment for all public officials.

After reviewing the recommendations and assessing the implications for public finances, Ramaphosa approved increases of 4.1% and 3.8% depending on the category of office-bearers.

According to the presidency, the 4.1% raise applies to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, and members of independent constitutional institutions.

Meanwhile, the 3.8% increase will cover members of the National Executive, Parliament, provincial executive councils, and provincial legislatures.

The Independent Commission is mandated under South Africa’s constitution to make annual recommendations on the salaries, allowances, and benefits of public office-bearers.

In doing so, it considers factors such as the responsibilities and status of each office, affordability, inflation, the state’s resources, and remuneration levels across the public service.

The adjustment comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure fair compensation for officials while balancing the country’s fiscal responsibilities.

