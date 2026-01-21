AfricaNews

South Africa Approves Salary Increase for Public Servants

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a salary increase for public office-bearers, set to take effect from April 1, 2026, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

The decision follows recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which proposed a 4.1% adjustment for all public officials.

After reviewing the recommendations and assessing the implications for public finances, Ramaphosa approved increases of 4.1% and 3.8% depending on the category of office-bearers.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

According to the presidency, the 4.1% raise applies to judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, and members of independent constitutional institutions.

READ ALSO:  Kenya tightens security in anticipation of upcoming protests

Meanwhile, the 3.8% increase will cover members of the National Executive, Parliament, provincial executive councils, and provincial legislatures.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

The Independent Commission is mandated under South Africa’s constitution to make annual recommendations on the salaries, allowances, and benefits of public office-bearers.

In doing so, it considers factors such as the responsibilities and status of each office, affordability, inflation, the state’s resources, and remuneration levels across the public service.

The adjustment comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure fair compensation for officials while balancing the country’s fiscal responsibilities.

Post Views: 127
Share this:
Previous article
I’m the Newborn Fela If You Say You’re Bigger Than Fela, Then I’m Bigger Than You. Nobody Blow Reach Me” Portable Declares Himself Bigger Than Everyone
Next article
The Moment Pastor David Commanded an Usher to Sleep Congregation Stunned as Efforts to Wake Him Failed
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks