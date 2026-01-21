I’m the Newborn Fela If You Say You’re Bigger Than Fela, Then I’m Bigger Than You. Nobody Blow Reach Me” Portable Declares Himself Bigger Than Everyone

Controversial Nigerian street-pop singer Portable has once again set social media ablaze following a bold and characteristically fiery declaration in which he proclaimed himself “the newborn Fela,” insisting that no contemporary artist comes close to his level of impact.

In a viral video currently making the rounds online, the Zazoo Zeh hitmaker dismissed claims by other artists who often describe themselves as “bigger than Fela,” arguing that such comparisons automatically place him above them all.

The statement, delivered in his usual unfiltered and animated style, quickly ignited reactions across Nigerian social media, with fans and critics dissecting every word. While some dismissed the comments as another episode of Portable’s trademark bravado, others saw it as a deliberate attempt to insert himself into the ongoing debate about legacy, influence, and relevance in Nigerian music.

Portable’s reference to Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, is particularly striking given the sensitivity surrounding Fela’s name. For decades, Fela has remained a towering figure in African music and activism, and comparisons to him often spark intense backlash. Portable, however, appeared unfazed, positioning himself not as a replica but as a rebellious successor shaped by the streets rather than institutions.

Supporters of the singer argue that his rise from obscurity to mainstream recognition, driven largely by viral moments and raw street credibility, gives weight to his claims of organic success. “Nobody blow reach me” has since become a catchphrase among his fans, who interpret it as a statement about authenticity rather than commercial achievements.

On the other hand, critics accuse Portable of chasing attention and disrespecting the sacrifices of music pioneers. Some insist that influence should be measured by longevity, cultural impact, and global reach—not social media virality or controversy.

As expected, the declaration has divided opinions, fueling debates across platforms about ego, artistry, and how far confidence should go before it turns into provocation. As of now, no major artist has responded directly to Portable’s claim.

Whether viewed as confidence, satire, or calculated controversy, one thing remains certain: Portable understands how to command attention. And in an industry where visibility often equals relevance, his latest statement has once again ensured that all eyes remain firmly on him.