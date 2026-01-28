Sowore: Court admits video evidence of Omokri calling Tinubu ‘drug lord’

Share this:

The trial of activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore continued on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the court admitting a video exhibit showing Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and ambassadorial nominee, referring to President Bola Tinubu as a “drug lord.”

The video was played in open court after it was tendered by Sowore’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, during the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Cyril Nosike, identified as an operative of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sowore is facing a two-count amended charge filed by the federal government over a social media post in which he described President Tinubu as a “criminal.”

The post, made on August 25, 2025, followed Tinubu’s claim during an official visit to Brazil that his administration had successfully ended corruption in Nigeria.

According to the prosecution, Sowore’s post was intended to cause a breakdown of law and order and damage the president’s reputation.

The federal government alleged the publication violated provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

During the proceedings, the defence questioned the DSS witness on whether the agency interviewed President Tinubu or obtained a statement from him regarding the alleged effect of Sowore’s post.

The witness responded that the DSS did not interview Tinubu and could not confirm whether the president was aware of the post.

Abubakar also tendered a flash drive containing several video clips featuring Omokri.

In one clip, Omokri was shown during a 2023 interview on ARISE News claiming he had documentary evidence to support his allegation against Tinubu.

“Drug lord is not an unprintable name. Bola Tinubu is a known drug lord. I’ve got documents to back it up. I spent my money, went to Chicago, went to court, and got certified true copies.

Bola Tinubu is a drug lord,” Omokri was heard saying in the video.

Another clip showed Omokri stating he would never work with Tinubu.

Following the playback, the defence asked why Omokri was cleared for an ambassadorial nomination despite making such claims.

The DSS witness told the court he had no answer.

Although the prosecution counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), objected to the admissibility of the videos, Justice Mohammed Umar overruled the objection and admitted the exhibits in evidence.

The court adjourned the matter to February 4, 2026, for continuation of cross-examination.

