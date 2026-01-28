News

Anambra: 2 female suspects arrested for trafficking teenager to Ghana

Kalu Idika
Police authorities in Anambra State have arrested two female suspects for trafficking a 16 year old girl to Ghana.

The arrest was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being involved in the disappearance of the minor and disclosed that the victim is currently in Ghana.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to Ozubulu Division, acting on a technologically driven information on the evening of 26th January 2026 arrested two female suspects, Uzoma Nwabueze and Precious Monday, over a reported case of a missing 16-year old girl, Miss Oluebube Chukwuma in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being involved in the disappearance of the minor and disclosed that the victim is currently in Ghana.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc mnips PhD directs immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for discreet and comprehensive investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the relocation of the girl and identify any other person(s) involved.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigations progress.”

