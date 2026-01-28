Suspected Yahoo boy kills friend over $1,000 transaction

Share this:

A 28-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Oghenegare, has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly killing his friend, Mr. Courage, over a $1,000 transaction dispute.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2026, at Agbarho community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

According to the police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, the suspect and the deceased were into internet fraud and had a disagreement.

The suspect allegedly hit the deceased on the head during the fight, resulting in his death.

Edafe lamented the increasing murder cases in the state due to hot temper, drug abuse, and unresolved issues.

In a video, the suspect admitted the deceased was his childhood friend and claimed the deceased had “logged” him out of the transaction process.

Post Views: 108