News

Suspected Yahoo boy kills friend over $1,000 transaction

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Retired police officers plan nationwide protests
Share this:

A 28-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Oghenegare, has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly killing his friend, Mr. Courage, over a $1,000 transaction dispute.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2026, at Agbarho community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

According to the police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, the suspect and the deceased were into internet fraud and had a disagreement.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

The suspect allegedly hit the deceased on the head during the fight, resulting in his death.

READ ALSO:  Carney: We will deal with Trump 'on our terms'

Edafe lamented the increasing murder cases in the state due to hot temper, drug abuse, and unresolved issues.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

In a video, the suspect admitted the deceased was his childhood friend and claimed the deceased had “logged” him out of the transaction process.

 

Post Views: 108
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
ADC Delta State clarifies secretariat status, prepares for official commissioning
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks