ADC Delta State clarifies secretariat status, prepares for official commissioning

(DDM) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Delta State has clarified that its newly branded state secretariat has not yet been officially commissioned, despite widespread public attention surrounding the facility.

Engr. Austine Okolie, the Chairman of the ADC Delta State leadership team, made this clarification while speaking with Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) on Wednesday morning in Asaba.

Engr. Okolie explained that the party recently completed the branding of the secretariat but deliberately postponed its commissioning.

He said the ADC prefers to follow due process and proper planning before conducting any formal commissioning ceremony.

According to him, the party hopes to officially commission the secretariat in the near future.

Engr. Okolie stressed that the branding exercise itself represents a major milestone for the party in Delta State.

He disclosed that stakeholders across the state fully funded the branding of the secretariat through collective contributions.

He described the project as a clear demonstration of sacrifice, ownership, and shared responsibility among party members.

Engr. Okolie said the people-funded initiative reflects a new level of political maturity within the ADC.

He noted that the secretariat belongs to the members and not to any individual sponsor.

Prominent ADC leader Hon. Gbandi also described the development as symbolic of unity within the party.

Hon. Gbandi stated that ADC Delta State remains one united and indivisible family.

He said the secretariat project reinforces the party’s commitment to internal cohesion and collective growth.

Hon. Gbandi praised Engr. Okolie’s leadership, noting that it encourages inclusiveness and shared purpose.

Party officials explained that the secretariat will serve as a coordination hub once fully commissioned.

They said the facility will support grassroots mobilization, political education, and administrative efficiency.

Engr. Okolie emphasized that the ADC is focused on building lasting institutions rather than chasing quick publicity.

He said the party’s approach prioritizes structure, discipline, and long-term relevance.

Political observers described the people-funded secretariat as a strong statement of independence.

They said the funding model distinguishes the ADC from parties heavily dependent on political godfathers.

Analysts noted that delaying the commissioning reflects careful planning rather than uncertainty.

They said such restraint helps avoid internal misunderstandings and external misinterpretation.

Party insiders revealed that consultations are ongoing regarding the commissioning date.

They said the party wants the event to reflect its core values of unity and grassroots ownership.

Engr. Okolie urged party members to remain patient and focused.

He stressed that meaningful political growth requires discipline and collective commitment.

Supporters across Delta State described the development as inspiring.

Many party faithful said the initiative has strengthened their confidence in the ADC leadership.

Civil society observers praised the transparency shown by the party in clarifying the situation.

They said openness helps build trust between political parties and the public.

As the ADC positions itself for future political engagements, leaders say the secretariat will play a strategic role.

Hon. Gbandi reiterated that the party remains committed to people-driven politics.

Engr. Okolie concluded that the ADC Delta State chapter remains built by the people, sustained by vision, and united by purpose.

He said the forthcoming commissioning will mark not just the opening of a building, but the consolidation of a shared political direction.

