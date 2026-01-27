Sydney Sweeney Could Face Arrest After Hanging Bras on Hollywood Sign

Share this:

Hollywood is buzzing after reports that actress Sydney Sweeney could face arrest following a stunt at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks. The Euphoria star reportedly climbed the Hollywood Sign and hung several bras from the letters, allegedly as a publicity move to promote her new lingerie brand.

Authorities say the act could constitute vandalism and trespassing, as the Hollywood Sign is a protected landmark with strict security measures. While Sweeney’s team has not confirmed the incident, several eyewitnesses and social media posts quickly spread, showing the unusual display atop the famous sign.

Fans and onlookers reacted with a mix of shock, amusement, and concern. Many praised Sweeney’s bold marketing tactic, calling it “creative” and “memorable,” while others criticized the stunt as dangerous and disrespectful, warning of potential legal repercussions.

Legal experts suggest that if charges are pressed, Sweeney could face fines or even brief jail time, depending on the outcome of the investigation and whether any damage was caused to the structure. The Hollywood Sign has been the site of numerous stunts in the past, but few have garnered this level of media attention.

The incident has reignited discussions about celebrity marketing strategies and the fine line between innovative publicity and breaking the law. For Sydney Sweeney, the stunt may have drawn attention to her lingerie brand, but it could also come with serious legal consequences if authorities decide to pursue charges.

