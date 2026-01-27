God Wanted Me to Experience Everything First – Tonto Dikeh on Answering Her Calling

Share this:

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared a deeply personal and joyful update with her fans, revealing that she and her ex-husband, Churchill, are once again united in their roles as parents after welcoming a new addition to their family. In an emotional statement, Tonto reflected on the journey that led to this moment, saying, “Churchill and I are now back as parents as we should be, God has blessed us with a son. From day one, God called me, but He wanted me to experience everything first.”

The revelation marks a significant chapter in Tonto’s life, as she candidly acknowledged the challenges and growth she underwent before reaching this point. Over the years, Tonto has been open about the highs and lows of her personal life, including her relationships and her journey through motherhood. Her latest announcement underscores not only her gratitude but also her faith, highlighting her belief that every experience she faced was part of a larger plan.

Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the actress’s joy and the reunion in her parenting journey with Churchill. Many praised her transparency and courage in sharing such intimate details, while others reflected on the importance of resilience and faith in overcoming personal struggles.

For Tonto Dikeh, the birth of her son represents more than just adding a new member to the family—it symbolizes healing, growth, and a renewed sense of purpose. As she navigates this chapter, she continues to inspire many with her openness, showing that even amid life’s challenges, joy and blessings can arrive in the most meaningful ways.

This moment also reignites conversations about co-parenting and the complexities of modern family life, proving that reconciliation and mutual dedication to children are possible even after difficult periods.

