Court Orders FCTA Workers to Suspend Strike Amid Tension with Wike

Precious Nwabuisi
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), sitting in Abuja, has ordered workers under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) to suspend their ongoing strike that has disrupted activities across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Justice E.D. Subilim granted an interlocutory injunction on Tuesday in suit number NICN/ABJ/17/2026, following an application filed by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The order restrains JUAC and its leadership from continuing the industrial action pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The FCT Minister and the FCTA had approached the court to restrain the Chairman of JUAC, Rifkatu Iortyer, and the Secretary, Abdullahi Umar Saleh, as well as their agents and affiliates, from embarking on or continuing any form of industrial action, including picketing or lockouts.

In his ruling, Justice Subilim held that while the dispute qualified as a trade dispute and had met the necessary legal thresholds, the right of workers to embark on a strike was not absolute.

The judge ruled that once a trade dispute had been referred to the National Industrial Court, workers were legally barred from participating in any strike action.

He added that where such action was already ongoing, it must cease until the court reaches a final decision on the matter.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby granted, restraining the defendants and their representatives from further embarking on any industrial action against the claimants.

This order shall remain in force pending the determination of this suit,” the court held.

The case was adjourned to March 23, 2026, for hearing of the substantive matter.

The suit arose from an indefinite strike embarked upon by FCTA workers and its agencies last week, following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued by labour unions.

The strike led to the closure of major government offices and disruption of public services across Abuja.

While the FCTA management maintained that most of the workers’ demands had been addressed, JUAC rejected the claim, insisting that key issues, including unpaid entitlements and welfare-related concerns, were still unresolved.

During the proceedings, counsel to the workers, Maxwell Opara, urged the court to dismiss the application, arguing that granting the injunction would amount to deciding the substantive suit at an interlocutory stage.

However, counsel to the claimants, James Onoja, SAN, argued that JUAC lacked juristic personality and was not registered under the Trade Union Act, contending that the strike action was therefore illegal.

