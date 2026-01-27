JUST IN: Army Rescues 11 Kidnapped Victims In Kaduna

Share this:

(DDM) – Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 11 kidnapped victims during a successful late-night operation along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway, bringing relief to families after more than 90 days in captivity.

The operation took place in Kaduna State following sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated military action.

The Army confirmed that the victims had been held by kidnappers in a forested area notorious for criminal activities.

Military sources disclosed that the rescue mission formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks operating along major highways in the North-West region.

The Kaduna–Abuja Expressway has remained a critical security concern due to repeated abductions and attacks on motorists.

Troops launched the operation after receiving credible intelligence on the location of the victims.

Soldiers reportedly moved stealthily into the area under the cover of darkness to avoid alerting the kidnappers.

The Army engaged the criminals in a brief confrontation, forcing them to flee and abandon their captives.

All 11 victims were rescued alive without sustaining serious injuries.

Military officials stated that the victims had been held in harsh conditions for over three months.

The Army immediately evacuated the rescued persons to a secure military facility for medical evaluation.

Medical personnel examined the victims and provided necessary treatment and psychological support.

Security sources revealed that some of the victims showed signs of exhaustion due to prolonged captivity.

The Army praised the professionalism and discipline of the troops involved in the operation.

Military authorities reaffirmed their commitment to securing highways and protecting civilians from criminal elements.

The rescue has boosted confidence among road users who have long expressed fear over travelling on the Kaduna–Abuja corridor.

Local residents described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping in the area.

Security analysts noted that sustained military pressure has begun to disrupt the operations of armed groups in Kaduna forests.

The Army confirmed that troops are intensifying clearance operations to locate and dismantle remaining criminal hideouts.

Officials stated that several kidnappers escaped during the operation due to the difficult terrain.

The military assured the public that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Authorities emphasized that intelligence-led operations remain central to current security strategies.

The Army urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

Residents were encouraged to report suspicious movements and activities in their communities.

The rescue operation aligns with broader federal government directives to tackle banditry and kidnapping nationwide.

Security agencies have increased patrols and checkpoints along the Kaduna–Abuja Expressway in recent months.

The road serves as a vital link between Nigeria’s capital and several northern states.

Repeated kidnappings along the route have previously led to temporary closures and travel advisories.

The successful rescue has renewed calls for sustained security presence along the highway.

Civil society groups welcomed the development and urged authorities to build on the momentum.

They stressed the need for long-term solutions, including improved surveillance and community engagement.

The Army reiterated that protecting lives and property remains a top priority.

Military leadership assured Nigerians that troops will not relent in confronting criminal elements across the country.

Families of the rescued victims expressed gratitude to the military for securing their loved ones’ freedom.

Community leaders in Kaduna praised the collaboration between intelligence units and combat troops.

The Army concluded that continued cooperation between citizens and security forces is essential to ending kidnapping and restoring safety on Nigeria’s highways.

