Terror herdsmen kill Okada rider, brutalise female passenger in Benue

By Kalu Idika
Suspected armed herdsmen ambushed and killed a commercial motorcycle operator, known as an Okada rider, at Edikwu Ankpali community in Benue State’s Apa Local Government Area.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon, and the rider was killed on the spot, while his female passenger was brutally attacked and left for dead.

According to media reports, the victims were heading to Odugbo market when the assailants emerged from nearby bushes and blocked the road.

The female passenger, who was on her way to make purchases, was rescued by youths from Edikwu Ankpali community and rushed to the General Hospital in Ugbokpo for medical attention.

READ ALSO: 

She’s in critical condition but responding to treatment.

Police authorities in Benue State are yet to issue an official statement in respect to the unfortunate incident.

 

 

