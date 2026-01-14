‘Terrorist Sympathisers’: Defence Minister Issues Warning to Gumi, Others

Share this:

The Minister of Defence, retired Lieutenant General Christopher Musa, has cautioned Nigerians, including Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, against expressing sympathy or support for bandits operating in the northern part of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri, General Musa stressed that anyone who associates with criminals risks being viewed as complicit in their actions. He used the phrase, “a friend of a thief is a thief,” to underscore the government’s position on terrorism and banditry.

The defence minister said his remarks were a direct response to earlier comments attributed to Sheikh Gumi, in which bandits were described as “brothers” and portrayed as a group society could not do without. Musa noted that such narratives blur the line between empathy and justification for criminal acts.

According to him, while compassion may be a human value, presenting bandits in a sympathetic light or normalising their actions only emboldens criminal networks that have caused widespread insecurity, displacement and loss of lives across affected communities.

He warned that referring to bandits as “brothers” does not reduce violence but instead weakens national security efforts and legitimises criminal behaviour.

General Musa further stated that terrorism and banditry are sustained not only through weapons but also through rhetoric that excuses or downplays their impact. He said individuals who defend, excuse or remain silent in the face of such crimes bear moral responsibility for their consequences.

The defence minister emphasised that Nigeria’s fight against banditry and terrorism requires clear moral and legal boundaries, adding that the country cannot overcome insecurity if public discourse continues to confuse victims with perpetrators.

