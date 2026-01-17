Trump Grants Second Pardon to Convicted Fraudster in Fresh Clemency Wave

Share this:

United States President Donald Trump has issued a new round of presidential pardons, including a controversial second pardon for a convicted fraudster who had previously received clemency during his first term.

One of the beneficiaries, Adriana Camberos, was first freed from prison in 2021 after Trump commuted her sentence for a fraud conviction.

However, prosecutors said she later returned to criminal activity and was convicted again in 2024 for a separate fraud offence.

Despite the fresh conviction, President Trump this week granted Camberos a full pardon, effectively clearing her record for a second time.

Her brother, who was convicted alongside her in the 2024 case, was also pardoned.

The latest clemency decisions were among several pardons quietly approved by the president over Thursday and Friday.

Other beneficiaries reportedly include a man whose daughter donated millions of dollars to a Trump-backed super political action committee, a former governor of Puerto Rico, and a former FBI agent, all of whom had pleaded guilty in corruption-related cases.

The pardons continue a pattern in which Trump has exercised his broad constitutional clemency powers to grant relief to individuals with political connections or personal ties to his allies.

Critics argue that the practice raises ethical concerns and undermines accountability, particularly in cases involving repeat offenders.

The White House has not issued a detailed explanation for the latest pardons, which have drawn renewed scrutiny from legal and political observers.

