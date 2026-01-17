Explosion on Movie Set Claims Life of Nollywood Effects Expert James Akaie

Share this:

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into deep mourning following the tragic death of James Akaie, a respected Nollywood special effects and pyrotechnics artist, who reportedly lost his life after an explosion on a movie set.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a film production that was nearing completion. According to reports, the explosion happened in a special effects preparation area away from the main filming location, where pyrotechnic materials were being handled.

James Akaie, who was in charge of the special effects for the project, sustained severe injuries in the blast. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention but sadly did not survive. Two of his assistants were also injured during the explosion and are currently receiving treatment for burn injuries.

News of Akaie’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the Nollywood community, with filmmakers, actors, and creatives describing him as talented, passionate, and dedicated to his craft. Many colleagues noted that his work contributed significantly to the realism and quality of several film productions.

The production team has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed that relevant authorities have been informed, as investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion. The tragedy has also reignited conversations around on-set safety, particularly in scenes involving pyrotechnics and high-risk effects.

James Akaie’s passing is a painful reminder of the dangers faced by behind-the-scenes professionals whose efforts often go unseen but are essential to storytelling in film. As Nollywood continues to grow, many are calling for stronger safety regulations and enforcement to protect crew members and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

He will be remembered for his creativity, courage, and contribution to the Nigerian film industry.

