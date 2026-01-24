Entertainment

Bimbo Ademoye Cries Out Over Movie Piracy, Gives Emmanuel Davis One-Hour Ultimatum

Lilian Oforah
Lilian Oforah
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has cried out over what she described as a painful and damaging case of piracy involving her movie, allegedly carried out by a man identified as Emmanuel Davis.

According to Bimbo, the man unlawfully uploaded her movie in full on his YouTube channel without her consent. The illegal upload reportedly caused YouTube to demonetize her original content, cutting off revenue from a project she and her team invested heavily in.

The actress further revealed that the situation escalated when Emmanuel Davis allegedly extracted a soundtrack from the movie and uploaded it to Spotify and other digital streaming platforms, again without authorization. She described the act as theft and a clear violation of her intellectual property rights.

In a strongly worded outcry shared online, Bimbo expressed her frustration and anger, stating that she had given the individual one hour to take down the pirated content. She warned that failure to comply would force her to take drastic steps, including placing a bounty on him, adding that if she eventually finds him, “it won’t be a good thing.” Her statement reflected the depth of her pain and desperation over the repeated exploitation of her hard work.

Bimbo lamented how piracy continues to plague the Nigerian film industry, discouraging filmmakers who struggle to raise funds and pour their hearts into projects, only for others to steal and profit from them. She emphasized that such actions affect not just her, but everyone involved in the production, from actors to crew members.

The actress called on authorities, digital platforms, and the public to take copyright infringement more seriously, urging stronger enforcement against piracy. She also appealed to fans to report pirated content whenever they encounter it, stressing that supporting original work is vital for the survival of creatives.

The incident has since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and fellow entertainers rallying behind Bimbo Ademoye, condemning piracy and demanding accountability for those who exploit creatives and their work.

