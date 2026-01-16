Trump Threatens Tariffs on Countries Opposing Greenland Takeover

Share this:

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States may impose tariffs on countries that oppose his stated ambition to annex Greenland, escalating tensions with key allies and raising fresh concerns within the transatlantic alliance.

Speaking on Friday during a White House meeting on rural healthcare, Trump said he could use trade measures against nations that resist US efforts to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory under Danish control.

He did not specify which countries could be targeted or the legal authority under which such tariffs would be imposed.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said.

The remarks come amid widespread opposition to the idea of a US takeover, both internationally and within the United States.

Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the proposal, while opinion polls show most Greenlanders oppose either selling the island or any attempt to seize it by force.

As Trump spoke, a bipartisan delegation from the US Congress was in Greenland, meeting with local lawmakers as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

The 11-member delegation included Republicans and Democrats who expressed reservations about the president’s approach.

Senator Chris Coons, who led the delegation, said the visit was intended to listen to Greenlanders and report their views to Washington in an effort to ease tensions.

Several members of the group are strong supporters of NATO, and some voiced concern that Trump’s rhetoric could undermine the alliance.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to US national security because of its strategic Arctic location and its role in missile early-warning systems and maritime surveillance.

While the US already maintains more than 100 personnel at the Pituffik military base under long-standing agreements with Denmark, Trump has said ownership of the island is necessary to counter potential Russian or Chinese influence.

Denmark has warned that any attempt to use force against Greenland would threaten the future of NATO, an alliance built on mutual defence among member states.

European allies have rallied behind Denmark, stressing that Arctic security should remain a collective NATO responsibility.

Several NATO countries, including France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, have deployed limited forces to Greenland on reconnaissance missions. French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that land, air and sea assets will soon be sent.

Greenlandic lawmaker Aaja Chemnitz said meetings with US legislators had offered some reassurance but noted that pressure from Washington has persisted since 2019. “It’s a marathon, not a short sprint,” she said, adding that Greenland would continue to seek international support.

In Washington, legislative efforts are also under way. Senator Lisa Murkowski is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill aimed at blocking any attempt to annex Greenland, while a Republican congressman has introduced separate legislation backing the idea.

Trump’s envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, said the administration should negotiate directly with Greenland’s leaders rather than Denmark, expressing confidence that an agreement could eventually be reached.

“The president is serious,” Landry said, adding that US officials were prepared to pursue talks aimed at securing what Trump sees as strategic and security interests.

