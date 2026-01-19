UK PM Responds to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Share this:

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned that a trade war with the United States would be “in no one’s interest” as he responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Britain and other countries opposing his bid to acquire Greenland.

Speaking from Downing Street on Monday, Starmer described Trump’s approach as “completely wrong” and urged calm diplomacy among allies.

He said any dispute over Greenland should be resolved through dialogue rather than economic pressure.

“On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies,” Starmer said.

He also ruled out retaliatory tariffs, stressing that trade wars are “not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance.”

Trump has threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on all UK goods entering the United States from early February, rising to 25 percent by June, unless Washington reaches a deal to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

The tariffs would also apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

Starmer emphasised that decisions about Greenland’s future rest solely with its people and the Kingdom of Denmark.

“That right is fundamental,” he said, adding that he did not believe Trump was prepared to use military force to take control of the island.

The prime minister has held a series of diplomatic calls in response to the escalating row, speaking with Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to US national security, citing concerns about Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

In recent statements, he said the world would not be secure unless the United States had “complete and total control of Greenland,” and accused Denmark of failing to address security risks on the island.

The issue has drawn criticism across the UK political spectrum.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy described Britain’s position on Greenland’s sovereignty as “non-negotiable,” while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Trump’s tariff threat was “completely wrong” and would burden UK businesses.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Trump of “punishing” NATO allies for “doing the right thing.”

Economists warn that additional US tariffs could significantly affect British exporters, particularly as the UK currently faces lower tariff rates than the European Union.

Goods exports to the United States fell by £0.5 billion in November 2025, according to official figures, following the introduction of earlier tariffs.

As tensions rise, Starmer has reiterated the UK’s commitment to diplomacy, insisting that cooperation not confrontation remains the best path forward for resolving the Greenland dispute and preserving transatlantic relations.

