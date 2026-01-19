Entertainment

Blord Names His Business “Ratel” After VDM Fans, Sparking Online Chaos

Entrepreneur and tech enthusiast Blord has publicly expressed appreciation to social commentator VeryDarkMan, popularly known as the Ratels’ President, for drawing attention to his blunt gadget business. According to Blord, the unexpected publicity significantly boosted awareness and conversations around his brand.

In his statement, Blord acknowledged that VeryDarkMan’s influence and wide-reaching platform played a major role in introducing his products to a much broader audience. He described the exposure as timely and impactful, noting that visibility is one of the biggest challenges facing small and growing businesses in today’s competitive market.

VeryDarkMan, known for his blunt opinions and strong online presence, has built a reputation for sparking discussions that often spill beyond social media. His mention of Blord’s business quickly generated curiosity, debates, and increased traffic, proving once again how powerful digital influence can be when it intersects with entrepreneurship.

Blord emphasized that while public attention can be unpredictable, he chose to embrace the moment positively by focusing on brand growth and customer engagement. He added that the experience reaffirmed his belief in the importance of resilience, adaptability, and strategic marketing in business.

The acknowledgment has since sparked conversations online, with many users praising the transparency and sportsmanship shown by Blord. Others highlighted how collaborations, intentional or not, can create unexpected opportunities for business owners willing to leverage attention constructively.

As Nigeria’s digital space continues to evolve, Blord’s message stands as a reminder that visibility, when handled wisely, can translate into growth. His public thanks to VeryDarkMan not only reflects gratitude but also underscores the growing influence of online platforms in shaping modern business success.

