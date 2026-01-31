US Warns Citizens Against Travelling to Niger

Share this:

The United States has ordered the departure of non-emergency government employees and their family members from Niger, citing heightened security risks following reports of explosions and sustained gunfire near Niamey’s international airport.

The evacuation directive, issued on January 30, was confirmed by the U.S. Department of State, which also warned American citizens not to travel to Niger under any circumstances.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the State Department said it can no longer provide routine or emergency assistance to U.S. citizens outside the capital due to safety concerns.

“The Department of State ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Niger on January 30 due to safety risks,” the statement read.

“The U.S. government cannot offer routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Niamey due to safety risks. Do not travel to Niger for any reason.”

The department also announced stricter movement conditions for U.S. personnel remaining in the country, including mandatory travel in armoured vehicles and compliance with a curfew.

It added that all restaurants and open-air markets have been declared off-limits to U.S. government employees, advising American citizens in Niger to take similar precautions.

The security alert follows reports of loud explosions and heavy gunfire early Thursday around the international airport in Niamey. A witness told Reuters that the gunfire began nearly an hour earlier and was still ongoing as of 0012 GMT.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show flashes of light in the night sky, loud blasts, and scenes of fire and damaged vehicles.

On Friday, SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist activity worldwide, said the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the airport attack.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, condemned the violence and expressed deep concern over extremist attacks in the country.

He also referenced a separate attack on January 18 in the village of Bosiye in western Niger, where about 30 civilians were reportedly killed.

“These heinous acts form part of the campaign of terror conducted by violent extremist groups deliberately targeting civilian populations and public infrastructure,” Youssouf said.

He praised the Nigerien security forces for what he described as a swift response that helped contain the airport attack.

Post Views: 227