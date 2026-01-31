Africa

US Expands Military Base in Kenya

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

The United States has commenced a $70 million runway expansion project at a military base in coastal Kenya, in a move aimed at strengthening its counter-terrorism operations in Africa.

The project is taking place at Manda Bay Airbase in Lamu County, a Kenya Defence Forces facility that hosts US troops and serves as a strategic operational hub in efforts to combat Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group active in Somalia and across parts of East Africa.

The runway upgrade comes amid deepening security cooperation between Washington and Nairobi, following the United States’ 2024 designation of Kenya as its first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  Dangote refinery slashes petrol price again

The status has expanded defence and diplomatic engagement between both countries, though it does not amount to a formal security treaty.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the expansion reflects the shared determination of both nations to prevent attacks and protect mutual interests.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp

“We have to show those who would attack us that we are resolved to defend ourselves,” Landau said, describing the base as a clear symbol of joint defence efforts.

READ ALSO:  Niger Republic troops rejoin Nigeria, Cameroon, others in Multi-national Joint Task Force

During his three-day visit to Kenya, Landau also commended the country’s role in global security, particularly its leadership of the United Nations-backed multinational mission in Haiti.

He noted that Kenya has played a key role in deploying forces and supporting plans for a fresh gang-suppression operation aimed at restoring stability and assisting Haiti’s national police, as gang violence continues to affect large parts of the Caribbean nation.

Post Views: 175
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
US Warns Citizens Against Travelling to Niger
Next article
Trump Threatens Tariffs on Countries Supplying Oil to Cuba
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks