Trump Threatens Tariffs on Countries Supplying Oil to Cuba

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, a move that could further tighten economic pressure on the island nation.

Trump made the threat in an executive order signed on Thursday, though the document did not specify the value of the proposed tariffs or name the countries that could be affected.

Instead, the decision on which nations may be targeted and the level of the duties will be determined by the US Secretary of Commerce.

Cuba, which has faced decades of US sanctions and restrictions, has relied heavily on imported fuel, with much of its oil historically coming from Venezuela.

In a social media post, Trump said his administration was determined to cut off oil and financial flows to Havana, warning that Cuba should reach an agreement “before it is too late.”

Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, condemned the move, describing it as “a brutal act of aggression” against Cuba and its citizens, adding that the country has endured what he called a long-standing and harsh economic blockade.

The executive order also cites the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), describing the Cuban government as an “extraordinary threat” to US national security.

Legal challenges over other tariffs issued under the same law are currently before the US Supreme Court.

The latest development adds to rising tensions between Washington and Havana, as Cuba continues to grapple with economic strain and fuel supply challenges.

