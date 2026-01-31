Health

Resident Doctors Give FG Four-Week Ultimatum Over Unpaid Salaries

By Blessing Ihuoma
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a four-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to fully implement outstanding agreements on salaries, allowances and welfare, warning that failure to do so could trigger renewed industrial action in the health sector.

The resolution was reached at the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and scientific conference held in Jos, Plateau State, between January 25 and 29, 2026.

In a communiqué signed by its President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, NARD acknowledged the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other key stakeholders involved in ongoing negotiations to address the crisis in the sector.

The association commended the reinstatement of disengaged doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, and praised the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, alongside the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), in addressing the outstanding 25 per cent and 35 per cent CONMESS arrears as well as accoutrement allowances.

NARD disclosed that promotion and salary arrears had been forwarded to the appropriate authorities, with assurances from the Minister of Finance that payments would be fast-tracked.

However, the association expressed concern over delays in circulating the directive recognising CONMESS 3 as the approved entry level for medical doctors. It also faulted the non-payment of professional allowances already captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The resident doctors further raised alarm over persistent salary arrears in several federal health institutions and deteriorating industrial relations at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, calling for urgent government intervention.

Among its demands, NARD called for improved welfare conditions, timely release of training funds and increased investment in health infrastructure across the country.

As part of its resolutions, the NEC demanded the immediate clearance of all outstanding CONMESS and accoutrement allowance arrears within two weeks, payment of promotion arrears within four weeks, and settlement of all salary arrears owed to affected centres.

Despite the concerns, the association announced it would extend the suspension of its Total Indefinite Comprehensive Strike (TICS) by an additional four weeks. NARD described the decision as a goodwill gesture to give the Federal Government sufficient time to fulfil its commitments.

The association had earlier suspended a planned strike scheduled for January 12, following assurances from key stakeholders after the intervention of Vice-President Shettima.

