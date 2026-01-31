RAMT Slams Edo’s 360 Billboards Over Jobs, Youths Neglect

Share this:

The Rotimi Amaechi Mobilization Team (RAMT) has launched a blistering attack on the Edo State Government over its directive ordering local government chairmen to erect 360 billboards for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

RAMT described the directive as a tone-deaf political spectacle that prioritises propaganda over people, accusing the state government of abandoning unemployed youths in favour of expensive billboards.

According to RAMT, directing 18 local government chairmen to install 20 billboards each is a reckless misuse of public resources at a time when thousands of Edo youths remain jobless and economically stranded.

The group argued that the same funds earmarked for billboards could have been deployed to create at least 360 direct jobs, empower small businesses, or fund skills-acquisition programmes across the state.

RAMT said Governor Monday Okpebholo’s order exposes what it called the ruling party’s obsession with optics rather than outcomes, insisting that billboards do not feed families or secure futures.

The mobilisation team stressed that governance should be measured by tangible impact on citizens’ lives, not by the number of posters mounted on highways and street corners.

RAMT further accused the Edo State Government of dragging local government structures into partisan campaigns while ignoring their primary responsibility to deliver development at the grassroots.

The group rejected claims that billboards would inspire hope among the people, stating that hope comes from jobs, security, functional schools, and economic opportunities, not political slogans.

RAMT warned that using public office to promote a re-election agenda while youths roam the streets unemployed sends a dangerous message about the government’s priorities.

The team maintained that no amount of publicity can erase the daily struggles of young Nigerians battling inflation, unemployment, and collapsing public services.

RAMT insisted that Edo youths deserve policies that create pathways to dignity and prosperity, not directives that turn their communities into political advertising boards.

RAMT called on Edo youths and all Nigerians to rally behind Rotimi Amaechi for President in 2027, declaring that his antecedents reflect job creation, infrastructure delivery, and people-centred governance.

The group emphasised that Amaechi’s record stands on empowering citizens and building systems that work, not erecting billboards to mask governance failures.

