Vaccinate children against measles, Imo urges parents

(DDM) – Imo State health authorities have urged parents and caregivers to urgently vaccinate children against measles and rubella to prevent avoidable illness and deaths.

DDM gathered that the appeal followed renewed concerns over low immunization coverage and rising vulnerability among children in several communities across the state.

Health officials warned that measles remains a highly contagious viral disease capable of causing severe complications when children are not properly immunized.

They explained that common complications of measles include pneumonia, severe diarrhea, blindness, brain inflammation, and, in extreme cases, death.

Rubella, they added, poses serious risks to unborn babies when pregnant women become infected, leading to congenital heart defects and developmental abnormalities.

The Imo State Ministry of Health emphasized that routine immunization remains the safest, most effective, and most affordable way to protect children from these diseases.

Officials noted that measles outbreaks often occur when vaccination rates fall below recommended levels, especially in densely populated or underserved areas.

They stressed that immunization not only protects individual children but also strengthens community immunity by reducing disease transmission.

Health educators urged parents to disregard misinformation and myths surrounding vaccines, describing such narratives as dangerous and misleading.

They assured the public that vaccines used in Nigeria are approved, safe, and administered by trained healthcare professionals following national guidelines.

Authorities highlighted that Nigeria has previously recorded measles outbreaks linked to vaccine hesitancy and poor access to primary healthcare services.

They recalled that global health agencies, including the World Health Organization, consistently rank measles vaccination among the most successful public health interventions.

Imo officials said the state government is working with development partners to expand outreach programs in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Mobile vaccination teams, they disclosed, are being deployed to ensure no eligible child is left unprotected due to distance or financial constraints.

Parents were advised to take children to the nearest primary healthcare center to verify immunization status and complete missed doses if necessary.

Health workers also encouraged community leaders, religious institutions, and schools to support immunization campaigns through advocacy and sensitization.

They emphasized that preventing measles and rubella is far less costly than treating complications that often strain families and the healthcare system.

Public health experts warned that failure to sustain immunization efforts could reverse decades of progress in child survival and disease control.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children’s health through sustained vaccination drives and continuous public awareness.

Officials concluded that vaccinating children today is an investment in a healthier, safer, and more productive future for Imo State and Nigeria.

